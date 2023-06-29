A sunny and warm extended 4th of July weekend

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening. After that, warm, dry weather will carry us through most of the extended 4th of July holiday weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some places could climb into the low 90s by Sunday and Monday.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, humid and still a bit hazy, with highs in the mid 80s. A fairly weak cold front will move across the region this afternoon, sparking a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. The threat of severe weather is low, but storms will produce lightning and brief heavy rain.

That cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and a break from the humidity. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunny, warmer-than-average weather will continue through the rest of the weekend and into early next week. While daytime heating may trigger an isolated thunderstorm or two at some point this weekend, most of the region will stay dry. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s, with some places reaching the low 90s by Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become a bit more likely as a cold front approaches on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that front passes, our weather will be cooler and drier through the last half of next week.

It’s still way too early to get specific with timing and placement of potential thunderstorms on the 4th of July. As of now, I think most places will stay dry through the entire extended holiday weekend. That could change, however. The Weather Team will be watching closely and will have updates throughout the weekend. For the very latest, be sure to take our KEYC First Alert weather app along for the ride.

