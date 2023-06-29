Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Waseca summer water carnival returns

The event, organized by the city’s library, partners them with the city’s waterpark, fire and police departments and area schools to fill Trowbridge Park with s
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca hosted a Water Carnival for area kids today.

The event, organized by the city’s library, partners them with the city’s waterpark, fire and police departments and area schools to fill Trowbridge Park with summer games, waterslides, and dunk tanks.

The event has been running for several years, and the library says the carnival provides an opportunity for kids from all around Waseca to come together for fun in the middle of the dog days of summer.

”I think it’s really important to have, because this is all community, all ages, so you’ve got a lot of people from a lot of different social-economic statuses, a lot of people from different parts of town who don’t normally see each other, we’ve got group homes here we’ve got the preschools here, so it’s really nice to have everybody here, to see each other to interact,” said Brianna Bleeker.

The city has run the annual carnival since 2016.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

Greater Mankato Area United Way has allocated a record amount of funding to its partner...
Greater Mankato Area United Way Allocates Record Funding of $2.8 Million to Partner Agencies
Minnesota State Patrol says extra troopers will ride on state highways during the holiday week....
What to expect and how to stay safe for the 4th
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday 6pm Weathercast
The district is getting two grants for $750,000 from the Minnesota department of education grow...
MAPS offers two grants to high school students looking to teach