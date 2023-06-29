Waseca summer water carnival returns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca hosted a Water Carnival for area kids today.

The event, organized by the city’s library, partners them with the city’s waterpark, fire and police departments and area schools to fill Trowbridge Park with summer games, waterslides, and dunk tanks.

The event has been running for several years, and the library says the carnival provides an opportunity for kids from all around Waseca to come together for fun in the middle of the dog days of summer.

”I think it’s really important to have, because this is all community, all ages, so you’ve got a lot of people from a lot of different social-economic statuses, a lot of people from different parts of town who don’t normally see each other, we’ve got group homes here we’ve got the preschools here, so it’s really nice to have everybody here, to see each other to interact,” said Brianna Bleeker.

The city has run the annual carnival since 2016.

