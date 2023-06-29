What to expect and how to stay safe for the 4th

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re just a few days away from celebrations and travels for the 4th of July.

“We’re looking ahead for a 4th of July getaway-- our first stop is at the gas pumps. And there’s some good news for travelers... summer gas prices keep going down,” said Maddie Paul.

Based on GasBuddy data, gas is $1.35 lower across the country from last year--

And it’s $1.30 lower in Minnesota than 2022--

“For those that are preparing to hit the road, you’re going to be spending about $20 less on a complete, full fill-up compared to last year,” said Patrick DeHaan

GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan says that the greater Mankato area has a gas price average between $3.20-$3.50 a tank.

“And while it’s important to keep an eye on which towns have the best prices during travels... it’s equally important to drive safely on the roads, especially when people are around,” said Paul.

So far this year, Minnesota State Patrol reports 18 fatalities involving pedestrians.

“We want to bring attention with anybody that’s walking or doing anything alongside the road to be aware of the surroundings,” said Sergeant Jesse Grabow.

Minnesota State Patrol says extra troopers will ride on state highways during the holiday week-

Just to bring awareness to driving and traffic safety.

“Just make good choices each and every time you get behind the wheel by paying attention, driving sober, buckling,” said Grabow.

But there’s more safety to consider this holiday weekend... and that’s with fireworks.

The Mankato Fire Department says in the past two years, 3-4 fires started because fireworks were not disposed properly.

And the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows in a 2022 report that 73% of all firework injuries happened near July 4.

Across the nation, over 10-thousand people were treated in the E.R. for a firework injury, and 38% of those injuries were burns.

“Often times, people try to do stuff at home, and that makes it worse. Burns, as well- if you cna wrap it in something moist, and then take it to the E.R.,” said Dr. Mickey McDonough.

So, keep your fireworks supervised.

And if you’re grabbing a firecracker or sparkler, keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of an emergency.

