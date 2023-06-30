Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

1st annual Art of the Que music, BBQ festival to kick off in Clay County next weekend

Clay County is painting a tasty-looking picture of a new, upcoming fun-filled event!
Clay County is painting a tasty-looking picture of a new, upcoming fun-filled event!(Arts on Grand Website)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) - Clay County is painting a tasty-looking picture of a new, upcoming fun-filled event!

The first Annual Art of the Que BBQ Contest and Art Festival at the Clay County Fairgrounds will be on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.

Art of the Que is free to attend and is open to the public, and a full schedule of activities is planned with a little something for everyone in the community.

The gates will open at 2 p.m. on Fri., July 7.

Visitors can enjoy art vendors or walk through the Smoky Mountain Central Railroad on Friday night, from 5 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Attendees can also take part in the People’s Choice Wings Contest.

Tickets to taste-test wings are $5 per sheet, one sheet will allow you to try five wings from different BBQ Teams. Tickets can be purchased upon arrival at the event.

After tasting a variety of entries in the contest, participants may vote to find out where their favorite stacks up against the rest.

Closing the first evening will be live music by Scott Kirkart, Weary Ramblers, and the Jeremy Dewall Band.

The event will move into day two on Sat., July 8, where gates open at 11 a.m. with art and commercial vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, inflatables, face painting and more.

The second evening will conclude with a lineup of night two bands: Jesse Wilson, Stampeding River Caterpillars and Rock n Roll Damnation.

For more information, visit the websites for the Clay County Fair or Art of the Que.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

A great organization that gives children and adults with disabilities the opportunities to play...
Miracle League of North Mankato, sports for all
We wanted to get inside the Konsbruck Hotel in St. Peter and we were not disappointed.
Checking in the Konsbruck Hotel
Tina Schlumpberger shows off her business with a display of her explosion cake.
Sugar Belly’s explosion cakes and more!
From this Saturday through December you can visit the Blue Earth County History Center and see...
Blue Earth County Historical Center: Music & Memories