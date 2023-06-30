1st annual Art of the Que music, BBQ festival to kick off in Clay County next weekend

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) - Clay County is painting a tasty-looking picture of a new, upcoming fun-filled event!

The first Annual Art of the Que BBQ Contest and Art Festival at the Clay County Fairgrounds will be on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.

Art of the Que is free to attend and is open to the public, and a full schedule of activities is planned with a little something for everyone in the community.

The gates will open at 2 p.m. on Fri., July 7.

Visitors can enjoy art vendors or walk through the Smoky Mountain Central Railroad on Friday night, from 5 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Attendees can also take part in the People’s Choice Wings Contest.

Tickets to taste-test wings are $5 per sheet, one sheet will allow you to try five wings from different BBQ Teams. Tickets can be purchased upon arrival at the event.

After tasting a variety of entries in the contest, participants may vote to find out where their favorite stacks up against the rest.

Closing the first evening will be live music by Scott Kirkart, Weary Ramblers, and the Jeremy Dewall Band.

The event will move into day two on Sat., July 8, where gates open at 11 a.m. with art and commercial vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, inflatables, face painting and more.

The second evening will conclude with a lineup of night two bands: Jesse Wilson, Stampeding River Caterpillars and Rock n Roll Damnation.

For more information, visit the websites for the Clay County Fair or Art of the Que.

