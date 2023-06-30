Be mindful of pets during 4th of July holiday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the 4th of July holiday around the corner, animal experts urge folks to be mindful of pets while celebrating.

For those who enjoy using fireworks, keep dogs on leashes or in a sheltered area to avoid distress or an accident.

To keep anxiety and stress from worsening for cats and dogs, due to large crowds of people or fireworks, Pet Expo staff recommend using products like compression jackets, pheromone diffusers and collars, and, of course treats!

”I would say during those more stressful holidays, for sure,” said Victoria Morsching, from Pet Expo. “Whether it’s 4th of July or Christmas, [or] when a lot of people are coming around.”

Staff also mentioned the 4th of July is when the greatest number of cats and dogs go missing.

With that, pet owners are urged to keep tags on their pets with a name and a phone number or address.

