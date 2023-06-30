City of Mankato to close offices for 4th of July holiday
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato will be closed for business during the July 4th holiday.
The City’s offices will be close on Tues., July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
As a result, there will be no City bus service.
Residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedules will also be affected:
- No garbage and recycling pick-up on Tuesday, July 4.
- Tuesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Wednesday, July 5.
- Wednesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Thursday, July 6.
- Thursday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Friday, July 7.
- Friday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Saturday, July 8.
For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600
