City of Mankato to close offices for 4th of July holiday

The City of Mankato will be closed for business during the July 4th holiday.
The City of Mankato will be closed for business during the July 4th holiday.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato will be closed for business during the July 4th holiday.

The City’s offices will be close on Tues., July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

As a result, there will be no City bus service

Residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedules will also be affected:

  • No garbage and recycling pick-up on Tuesday, July 4.
  • Tuesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Wednesday, July 5.
  • Wednesday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Thursday, July 6.
  • Thursday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Friday, July 7.
  • Friday’s garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Saturday, July 8.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600

