Dotson Iron Casting union workers picket amidst contract negotiations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Dotson Local 142 B union want to rework their contracts, voicing concerns about safety, wages, overtime, and other needs.

They say there’s no work-life balance, injury incidents aren’t recorded properly, and wages need a boost.

Today is the last scheduled day for contract negotiations.

”I think union activity is great. As we increase wages and advocate with that, it changes the wages all throughout the area and makes people more aware that they can advocate for their workers rights and stand up and and make change,” said Financial Secretary, Sharee Bule.

Workers say, at this point, they can consider to extend their contracts or work without one, but decisions are still up in the air.

Dotson Iron Casting was sold to MacLean Power Systems out of Illinois this past May.

