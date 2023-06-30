Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Lyon County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has been spotted in Lyon County.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed the presence of EAB in Lyon County for the first time.

This news became known when a homeowner contacted the City of Marshall about a possible EAB infestation. The city superintendent inspected the tree in question and discovered EAB galleries and other signs from training.

MDA staff were able to find EAB larvae and collect samples.

Due to this being first time EAB has been found and confirmed in Lyon County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the county, which will limit the firewood movement and ash material out of the area.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Lyon County will be held on Wed., July 19, where experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session.

There are now 41 counties in the state with EAB.

