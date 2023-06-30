Grant applications now open for volunteer taxpayer assistance services and tax credit outreach

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Revenue is now accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Grant to Provide Volunteer Taxpayer Assistance Services and Tax Credit Outreach Grant.

A total of $3,500,000 in grant funds are available to eligible organizations that offer free volunteer taxpayer assistance services or publicize and promote the availability of eligible credits to taxpayers. This grant provides funding for technology, advertising, supplies, and other resources these organizations need to prepare and file accurate tax returns or to increase awareness of credits for the communities they serve.

The Fiscal Year 2024-2025 grant goals include: increasing multilingual volunteers at free tax preparation sites throughout Minnesota, expanding the availability of free tax preparation services, and to increase awareness and claims of eligible tax credits among communities with historically low participation rates in them.

Which organizations qualify for grant funds?

Grant funds are available to qualifying eligible organizations that:

Publicize and promote the availability of eligible credits to taxpayers likely to be eligible for those credits.

Provide volunteer taxpayer assistance services to low-income, elderly, or disadvantaged Minnesotans. This includes:

Preparing and filing accurate tax returns.

Operating efficient volunteer tax preparation sites during the tax season (and beyond).

Providing high quality training of volunteers and staff who administer and provide volunteer taxpayer assistance services.

Collaborating with other organizations to increase services across Minnesota.

Expanding services to better serve low-income, elderly, and disadvantaged Minnesotans.

For more details on the requirements, watch the grant information webinar.

Proposals are due July 31 at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Late proposals will not be considered.

