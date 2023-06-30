Your Photos
Greater Mankato Area United Way Allocates Record Funding of $2.8 Million to Partner Agencies

Greater Mankato Area United Way has allocated a record amount of funding to its partner...
Greater Mankato Area United Way has allocated a record amount of funding to its partner agencies and initiatives from the 2023 campaign.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way has allocated a record amount of funding to its partner agencies and initiatives from the 2023 campaign, totaling more than $2,800,000.

In January, Greater Mankato Area United Way announced it had reached its biggest campaign goal to date of $2,150,000. Since then, continued community and grant support has lifted United Way past this goal, allowing United Way to allocate record funds to its partner agencies as well as community initiatives including youth mental health and suicide prevention.

“This is an incredible testament to the compassion and generosity of our region,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “With the needs greater than ever, we shared throughout the campaign that our goal was the minimum of funding needed for these essential programs and initiatives. There are always more requests for funding than our goal. When we are able to surpass our goal, the funds are allocated to help meet those needs requested by our regional partner programs and initiatives. We are grateful to our partner agencies and generous donors who are proof of the positive outcomes that happen when we live united.”

The 2023 campaign is officially concluded. The 2024 campaign with a record goal of $2,250,000 kicks off in Mankato from 12-1 p.m. on July 25 at Civic Center Plaza.

“We invite the community to keep the momentum going at this fun kickoff event with free lunch and Minute to Win It challenges,” said 2024 campaign chair Alissa Brekke of Pioneer Bank.

Agencies must apply for United Way funding each year and undergo a thorough review process. The vetting process is carried out each spring by impact teams made up of 90 community volunteers who make final funding recommendations to the Greater Mankato Area United Way Board of Directors. For more information on the review process, contact Community Impact Director Elizabeth Harstad at ElizabethH@mankatounitedway.org.

