Heat, humidity on the rise heading into 4th of July

Heat and humidity will be on the rise heading into this holiday weekend and the 4th of July ahead of showers and thunderstorms through the middle to end of next week.

Today will be warm and muggy with a gradual increase in cloud coverage through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s with a hint of humidity and light winds up to 10 mph throughout the day. With the increase in cloud coverage, a couple of stray showers are possible despite not expecting much as far as accumulation goes. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off mostly to partly cloudy before we notice gradual clearing through the late afternoon hours. Due to the cloudy skies, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-80s with some areas rising into the upper-80s as we continue to deal with light winds and a hint of humidity. Saturday night will become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s and low-90s with little to no relief from winds as they will only range up to 10 mph. Humidity will be much more noticeable through the day making it feel more like the low to mid-90s across the area. Sunday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will be another hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the low-90s across the area but due to humidity it will most likely feel more like the mid to upper-90s across the area. Winds will not be super helpful as they will be rather light up to 15 mph throughout the afternoon hours. We are looking at a slight increase in cloud coverage through the mid to late afternoon hours with late night to overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the upper-60s and low-70s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, the 4th of July will be hot and humid with showers and thunderstorms mixed in throughout the day. The day will start off rather quiet with partly cloudy skies before shower and thunderstorm chances move into the area through the mid-afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper-80s and low-90s with high humidity mixed in, making it feel more like the 90s across the area. Once again, winds will not be of much help as they will remain light up to 15 mph through the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually increase across the area through the afternoon hours and continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area. Showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day before gradually fizzling out through the late night hours. Temperatures through the afternoon hours will be cooler with highs topping out in the upper-70s and low-80s. Winds will be slightly breezy up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. As showers clear up late Wednesday, skies will gradually clear becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures and less humidity mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Thursday night will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with sunshine and pleasant conditions. Temperatures will remain in the upper-70s through the afternoon hours with light winds up to 15 mph at times. Friday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend will remain cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will hover in the low-80s across the area with winds continuing to reach between 10 and 15 mph. Temperatures both Saturday night and Sunday night will dip into the mid-60s by the following morning.

