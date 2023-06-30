Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Historic Kiesling House event puts a focus on River Valley’s ‘wild’ side

The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) and the Historic Kiesling House are inviting folks...
The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) and the Historic Kiesling House are inviting folks to take a walk on the “wild” side.(Kiesling House & Fur Trade)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) and the Historic Kiesling House are inviting folks to take a walk on the “wild” side.

The River Valley wild, that is.

The event will feature Chad and Lori Wengert, as they present a program about the wildlife that they discovered while exploring the Cottonwood River in the New Ulm area.

The two intrepid searchers will share information about critters, large and small, including bison, fox, raccoon and skunks.

Animal mounts and artifacts will also be on display.

Visitors can drop in on the demonstration anytime between 1p.m.- 4 p.m.

Admission is $3.00 per person and free for BCHS members and for children ages 4 and under.

More information is available by calling (507) 233-2616 or by email.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Follow these tips to help keep you pets safe over the 4th of July weekend.
Be mindful of pets during 4th of July holiday
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office said Lynn Denzer, 61, was attempting a left turn into a...
Montgomery woman airlifted following crash in Le Sueur County
Due to this being first time EAB has been found and confirmed in Lyon County, the MDA is...
Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Lyon County
The City of Mankato will be closed for business during the July 4th holiday.
City of Mankato to close offices for 4th of July holiday