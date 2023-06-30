Historic Kiesling House event puts a focus on River Valley’s ‘wild’ side

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) and the Historic Kiesling House are inviting folks to take a walk on the “wild” side.

The River Valley wild, that is.

The event will feature Chad and Lori Wengert, as they present a program about the wildlife that they discovered while exploring the Cottonwood River in the New Ulm area.

The two intrepid searchers will share information about critters, large and small, including bison, fox, raccoon and skunks.

Animal mounts and artifacts will also be on display.

Visitors can drop in on the demonstration anytime between 1p.m.- 4 p.m.

Admission is $3.00 per person and free for BCHS members and for children ages 4 and under.

More information is available by calling (507) 233-2616 or by email.

