The Hub Food Park brings food and community together

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hub Food Park offers a space for food vendors (trucks) to do business. They bring a variety of local food and entertainment together, creating the perfect destination for foodies and families to enjoy a good time.

Martie Kaus of The Hub shares what their business is all about.

They are located at 512 N. Riverfront Dr.

You can check them out on Facebook or take a look at their website to find out more.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.