Local colleges react to SCOTUS decision

Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter’s president Rebecca Bergman says diversity will remain a top priority on campus and in the school’s culture.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges could no longer use racial considerations in the admissions process.

The vote was 6-3. Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter’s president Rebecca Bergman says diversity will remain a top priority on campus and in the school’s culture.

“We have five core values here at Gustavus; excellence, community, justice, service and faith. It’s community that is built through our students coming from all kind of backgrounds and all kind of life experiences,” said President Rebecca Bergman.

Gustavus says that while racial considerations are not a main factor in admissions, they will likely need to re-evaluate some policies, putting more emphasis on essay portions and campus visits to personally get to know incoming students.

Meanwhile, MSU Mankato released a statement saying:

“The colleges and universities of Minnesota State are open access institutions and do not use race as a criterion for admission, so the ruling by the court on Affirmative Action does not have any impact on our admissions decisions. We are proud to serve as the beacon of opportunity for our Black and Indigenous communities and other communities of color, first generation families, and families from across the socio-economic spectrum,” said Bergman.

Regardless of current admission policy, local colleges say that all colleges and universities will need to thoroughly check the new regulations on admission policies to ensure that all laws and regulations are being followed by the book.

