Martin County Fairgrounds hosts Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo

At the Minnesota youth livestock expo, kids get the opportunity to show off their livestock, win money, and connect with others.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At the Minnesota youth livestock expo, kids get the opportunity to show off their livestock, win money, and connect with others.

“You know the life lessons that people have learned that the young people have learned because of showing livestock is what I think is huge. You know, the there’s a lot of life lessons to be learned, you know. Obviously, a lot of people are involved in sports and they and I feel that showing livestock, no matter what species you’re showing, showing livestock is a lot like being involved in sports and the life lessons that you learn,” said Pomerenke.

The expo is open to anyone from Minnesota ages five through 21. Jace, the 1st place winner for the market beef competition shares how he prepped his livestock for the show.

“We go out and take them at home and do laps and set them up. I’d wash him sometimes twice a day,” said Taylor.

Aubrey, who brought her goats to the expo, says competing for ribbons is only part of the fun.

“For sure, making friends. That’s a big thing with showing animals is like meeting Different people, becoming friends with different people and It’s really nice to have,” said Quam.

