MN DNR to crack down on impaired boating over holiday weekend

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (GRAY) – As thousands of Minnesotans prepare to hit the water over the holiday weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and state Law Enforcement Agencies are looking to put a stop to drunk boating incidents.

“During Operation Dry Water, which is July 1 through July 3, we are stepping up our efforts to keep our lakes, rivers, and our roads as safe as they can be,” said Lt. Adam Block, State Boating Law Administrator for the DNR, “At any given year in Minnesota. Nearly half of all fatal boating incidents involve alcohol.”

The state has averaged roughly 15 boating fatalities each year over the last ten years, according to the latest statistics from the DNR.

Thursday, the agency partnered with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department on Lake Minnetonka to highlight their efforts and explain the importance of sobriety when operating a vehicle.

“My name is Trish Wehling and I lost my daughter Jordan to an impaired driver,” said a mother who attended the event to highlight the real-world implications of impaired driving, “Maybe you’ll take the life of family members or close friends. Why risk it? There’s plenty of time for drinking and fun, but not when you’re driving a two-ton weapon.”

The DNR promises that anyone caught on the lake boating under the influence will face zero tolerance from law enforcement.

“Drunk boating is drunk driving. Anyone convicted of drinking and driving, whether they’re driving a boat, a motor vehicle, or a recreational vehicle, will lose the privilege to operate all of them,” said Block.

The “Operation Dry Water” initiative will not go through July 4th, since the DNR is expecting to see more traffic on the lake over the weekend and since the nationwide event is only 3 days.

