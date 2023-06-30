Your Photos
Montgomery woman airlifted following crash in Le Sueur County

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office said Lynn Denzer, 61, was attempting a left turn into a business parking lot in Lanesburgh Township when the crash happened.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Montgomery woman was airlifted with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in Le Sueur County this morning.

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office said Lynn Denzer, 61, was attempting a left turn into a business parking lot in Lanesburgh Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday when the crash happened.

Denzer’s Harley Davidson Tricycle was rear-ended by a Chevy Impala driven by 18-year-old Evelyn Scheffler of Zumbrota according to authorities.

Denzer’s trike was sent into a ditch near 320th street, the sheriff’s office believes she was not wearing a helmet at the time.

A third vehicle was forced to enter a ditch to avoid hitting the other two drivers.

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says Denzer was the only person involved who sustained injuries.

The crash remains under investigation,

