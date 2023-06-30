New Ulm’s rich baseball culture on display as families reunite for the summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a special sight, when you look across the diamond, and see family generations of ball players. That’s especially the case for New Ulm’s Town Ball team, the New Ulm Brewers.

The rich baseball culture in the town of 14-thousand people becomes evident when its families reunite for the town ball season.

“I really, really enjoy the summer, because my boys are home, they’re back from college, I just want to spend time with them,” said hall of famer, Corey Schaefer.

Every summer since he was 18, New Ulm Baseball Association hall of famer Corey Schaefer has suited up for his hometown in the summers.

Now, at 47-years-old, Schaefer has the luxury of sharing the field with his two sons, Colten and Jace.

“I knew there might be a chance if I could stay in shape and healthy enough to play with them for a while,” said Corey Schaefer.

“Ever since I was little, I can remember coming to this field and watching my dad play and bring me on the field when I was younger. I always imagine playing baseball, but I never imagined playing with my dad, so I feel like I’m living every child’s dream to get to play with your dad,” said second baseman, Colten Schaefer.

For the Ranweiler family, the dream came when brothers Hunter and Cole got the chance to play together for the first time after growing up four grades a part.

“When I started playing, I was playing around 11th grade and he was coming back from college baseball and playing. Playing with him was great,” said outfielder, Cole Ranweiler.

Since then, the talented duo followed in their father Brady’s footsteps and now play on same college baseball roster at Minnesota State.

“More memories to the game. You cherish them a little bit more when you share them with people you grow up with, so even other families, it’s cool to be able to share those memories, because they’re going to remember playing with us, we’re going to remember playing with them,” said outfielder, Hunter Ranweiler.

The town of New Ulm has benefited greatly from the Ranweiler’s skill in high school and now town ball as their chemistry and bond is hard to come by.

“A big part of their lives is doing things together and and getting together, and that bond is important. A baseball team is kind of like family on the field, they’ve got each other’s back and often times you find that it’s not always the most talented team that wins, it’s the team that’s the best team that has each others back and is most like family,” said hall of famer, Brady Ranweiler.

Of course, outside of Minnesota, competitive baseball opportunities don’t exist by going closer to home. Todd Hoffman, father of JT and Zach, knows that first hand.

“We were just down in rapid city with some friends and they’d love, because there’s nothing like that out there, and they would just love for their kid to be able to experience it,” said Hoffman.

But locals would say, the experience in New Ulm is one-of-a-kind.

“I couldn’t think of another place, really, to play baseball. They really support baseball in New Ulm and have for a long time. It’s been a tradition forever,” said Corey Schaefer.

Right now, the Brewers are on nine-game win streak with nine games left on the regular season schedule.

“Main goal is state, that’s our main goal. And if we get to state, then winning state,” said second baseman, Jace Schaefer.

