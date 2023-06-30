Supreme Court rules against student debt forgiveness and allows businesses to evade punishment under laws protecting LGBTQ rights

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered their final ruling on two major cases.

First, the justices struck down President Biden’s student debt forgiveness case.

The program would’ve allowed eligible borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 in debt and was estimated to cost more than $400 billion.

After the ruling, President Biden said he’ll keep fighting for debt relief.

“Today’s decision has closed one path. now we’re going to pursue another. I’ll never stop fighting for you. we’ll use every tool at our disposal to get you the student debt relief you need and reach your dreams,” said President Biden.

In the second case, a web designer who says that creating wedding websites for same-sex couples conflicts with her religious beliefs.

Lori Smith said that Colorado’s laws violate her right to free speech.

The justices, divided 6-3, voted in favor of Smith.

“There are some messages I can’t create no matter who requests them,” said Smith.

The ruling could allow other owners of similar businesses to evade punishment under laws in 29 states that protect LGBTQ rights in public accommodations in some form.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights issued a statement that in parts says “In Minnesota, we are not in the business of creating second-class community members. That principle is as true today as it was yesterday...”

They add, “In the weeks and months ahead, our department will determine how to continue to uphold this essential value consistent with the new precedent from the U.S. Supreme Court.”

