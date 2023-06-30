United Way’s 2024 campaign to kick off in Mankato July 25

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members and businesses are invited to Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2024 Campaign Kickoff in Mankato from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Civic Center Plaza.

The kickoff is sponsored by Pioneer Bank. The event is free and open to the public, and includes free lunch while supplies last, a short program and Minute to Win It competitions.

Lunch sponsors include Bremer Bank, Donut NV, The Meatery, Pepsi and Subway.

Greater Mankato Area United Way will hold additional kickoffs throughout its service area in August and September. More details will become available.

Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2024 campaign goal is $2,250,000 to support 62 programs and initiatives in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. This is an increase from last year’s campaign goal of $2,150,000. The list of 2024 partner agencies is forthcoming.

Alissa Brekke of Pioneer Bank is leading the initiative as 2024 Campaign Chair.

Businesses are invited to become a “Pacesetter” donor recognized at kickoff by pledging their corporate gift of $500 or more before the kickoff events. Pledges can be made by online at MankatoUnitedWay.org/donate or by contacting United Way at 507-345-4551.

Each spring, 90 community volunteers review all programs as part of the annual community-led vetting process. United Way programs and initiatives serve more than 53,000 people annually in the four-county area.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.