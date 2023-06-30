Your Photos
A warm, dry start to the holiday weekend

Heat, humidity and t-storm chances increase by the 4th of July
KEYC First Alert Weather
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Warm, dry weather will continue as we head into the upcoming weekend. The one exception will be the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms along and south of the I-90 corridor. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend, with low 90s likely by Monday and Tuesday. Our pattern will shift a bit by early next week, as multiple systems bring scattered shower and thunderstorm chances from late Monday night through Wednesday. After that, our weather will be dry and cooler through the last half of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible south of I-90 later today into this evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s by daybreak.

We are looking forward to a sunny, dry start to the extended 4th of July holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Once again, a system to our south could send a few isolated thunderstorms to locations along and south of I-90.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb into early next week. By Monday and Tuesday, highs will reach the low 90s, with the dew point climbing into the mid to upper 60s. By Monday night, the first in a series of systems will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to much of our region. This will mark the beginning of an increased chance of rain and thunderstorms that will last through Tuesday and much of Wednesday. As of right now, it looks as though the best chance of rain will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It’s still a bit early to be specific with the location and timing of individual thunderstorms, but an isolated severe thunderstorm or two will be possible, along with the potential for locally heavy rain. Stay with us through the weekend. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching the weather closely all weekend and will have updates as things develop.

