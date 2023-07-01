Warm start to the holiday weekend

We kicked off the holiday weekend with very warm temperatures and some humid conditions. Although it was a bit cloudy, we remained dry.

A few scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible this evening, mainly in Iowa.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with temperatures in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures continue to rise as we approach Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 90 degrees. Humidity will climb as well. With the temperatures, rain and thunderstorm chances are rising as well.

We’re watching some increasing rain and thunderstorm chances Monday evening through Wednesday, with the (slight, for now) chance some severe weather as well. While the exact timing and locations are still unsure, we do know the greatest chance, as of now, is Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

If you have outdoor plans for the July 4th holiday, definitely keep an eye on the forecast as it continues to change through the next day or two. As always, we will have all the details as we get closer. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.