Rain, thunderstorm chances increase

We’ve enjoyed a dry and warm holiday weekend so far, but we are keeping our eyes on increasing rain and thunderstorm chances Monday and Tuesday.

If you have outdoor plans for the Fourth of July, you may want to keep an eye on the forecast. As of now, we are expecting some rain and thunderstorms to move in starting Monday evening. It will start as a few isolated thunderstorms, but we could see more widespread thunderstorms as we go into the overnight, especially for the more northwestern part of our area.

Early Tuesday morning, the more intense and widespread thunderstorms will come through, lasting through much of the afternoon and possibly into the evening as well. The exact timing and locations for Tuesday afternoon and evening are still a bit uncertain. There is the possibility for strong or severe thunderstorms Monday evening and Tuesday as well, with main threats being large hail and strong damaging winds. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are also not the most likely threat compared to hail and wind.

Rain and thunderstorms could last through the evening Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, but the majority of us can expect to be dry again by later in the day Wednesday.

Talking temperatures, we will be continuing to heat up tomorrow as we reach the lower 90s, and we will remain in the upper 80s/lower 90s Tuesday. After the passing of that system Tuesday, we can look forward to cooler temperatures in the lower 70s by mid-week.

We will be monitoring the forecast for the coming days closely and provide all the updates as necessary.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.