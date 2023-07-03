10th annual Wheel Works fundraiser at Key City Bike

Your Photos
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Key City Bike in Mankato will be hosting their 10th annual Wheel Works fundraiser August 12. The event is meant to help celebrate art and bicycle advocacy, along with raising funds for the nonprofit bike shop, Key City Bike.

At the event, you will be able to enjoy many fun activities, including a scavenger hunt, a silent auction, raffle drawings, bike portraits and more family-friendly activities. You will also be able to experience live music from DJ Jax, Soul Folk Union and Jaw Knee Vee.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 12 from 5:30-10:00 p.m. at Key City Bike, located at 204 East Vine St., Mankato.

It is suggested that you ride your bike and have a $10 donation ready at the door.

