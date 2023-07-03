Arts Center of Saint Peter member exhibition opens the canvas wider, to all walks of life

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Arts Center of Saint Peter will be showcasing their member exhibition this week which highlights art from local artists.

Every year, the art leaders at The Arts Center of Saint Peter host a member exhibition that consists of more than 170 works of visual and literary art.

This year will be the largest member exhibition in the Art Center’s 44-year history.

The most beautiful and exciting part of it, I think, is just seeing all those people, once a year, and watching them come into that kind of vulnerable state of handing over their work that they’re really, really proud of,” said Ann Rosenquest Fee, Executive Director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter. “And to get to connect with all those different creatives in the community is, honestly, that’s my favorite part of the of the members show; the two weeks that precede the actual exhibition.”

Abigail “Ark” Kimble, a new gallerist who put the show together and picked the artists, shares what she likes to focus on when picking art to be a part of the show.

“So, I’m looking for anybody that is creative at all, but my focus is on younger artists, queer artists, POC artists, explained Kimble. “Because it’s really important, as me being the gallerist, for them to see someone in a position of, like, power; in a position of their life where they’re doing the thing, and like being successful.

Kimble hopes the exhibition inspires people from all walks of life to open themselves up artistically and share with the public.

“I’m just honored to be in a role that people can potentially, like, look up to and find solace in the fact that, you know, it’s important to keep expressing yourself, even though everything that you’re experiencing as a queer artist, a young artist, especially in like St. Peter and Mankato. We’re getting there, [but] there’s a lot of work to be done, and I’m just so honored to be a part of that movement of safe space and, like, equality.”

The majority of the work is for sale, where 70% of the sales go to the artists directly, while 30% goes to supporting the Art’s Center programs and operations.

“Yeah, I think one of the most important things about it is the affirmation it provides,” said Rosenquest Fee. “When somebody is new to creative work or maybe new to sharing it with the world, there’s a certain vulnerability there; and seeing their work on the walls again, together with, you know, side by side with pieces by more established artists. My hope is that everybody walks away with a sense of belonging and excitement about taking their creative work to the next level.”

The Member Exhibition will be open to the public during a reception on Sat., July 15, from 3 p.m.-5pm.

