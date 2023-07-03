Your Photos
Be courteous around military veterans this holiday, like the Dork Den

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The week of Independence Day has arrived, and the sights and sounds of fireworks will be common all week long.

With fireworks being so widespread in both large organized displays and personal use, local veterans ask that people be courteous about their use of fireworks, as the sound of fireworks can be a difficult experience for some if they’re unprepared.

“Especially when you’re out in a public place, really just being aware of other people being around you. Nothing sucks more than being in a park playing with your family and then someone lights off a really loud explosive firework and then, you know, your brain is scrambled, you can’t really think, really it messes you up for a couple of days,” aid Matt Kuemper.

Local advocates say that simply talking to nearby veterans before lighting fireworks can go a long way in making the holiday safer and more enjoyable for everyone.

While in downtown Mankato the Dork Den has created a tradition out of inviting veterans in on the 4th of July.

The idea comes from James Jindra, an army veteran who works for the store who has been keeping the space open on Independence Day for three years.

He says that the old building’s brick structure and ambient noise insulates it from outside noise, even though it sits just down the street from Mankato’s firework display.

Jindra says that he wants the space to act as a lighthouse for area veterans, providing fun social activity on a day that can be difficult for many.

“Most vets won’t say anything either. Like a lot of guys will just put headphones on and just chill in one spot for a really long time, which technically isn’t “healthy”, so I went ‘you know what? Get out of the house still and come down here and we’ll all hang out together and just BS and play games and all that stuff,” said Jindra.

