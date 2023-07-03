City of Springfield: PUC bill due date extended to July 11

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Springfield is giving Public Utilities Commission (PUC) customers a bill extension.

Due to the 4th of July holiday on Tuesday, and low staff levels, the city will be moving its PUC disconnection date to Tues., July 11.

Those who have yet to pay their PUC bill yet will get an extra chance to avoid service interruption.

The city will also be tagging potential disconnections. as of Mon., July 10.

For questions, call City Hall at 507-723-3500.

