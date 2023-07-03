Cold front to bring severe weather chances 4th of July

A pleasant weekend will come to an end as a cold front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to the area along with severe weather chances through the 4th of July holiday (Tuesday).

A strong cold front is projected to move through the area throughout Tuesday afternoon dropping both temperatures and humidity, but bringing a chance of strong to severe storms to the area. Conditions will start off rather hot and humid with a bit of sunshine mixed in on Monday before dropping into the 70s by Wednesday afternoon due to the strong cold front.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more isolated throughout Monday evening before becoming scattered on Tuesday and Wednesday as the front passes through the area. Due to the heat, humidity, and sunshine leading up to the passage of the cold front, strong to severe storms are likely around the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has placed a slight risk, or level 2 risk, for strong to severe storms across the area on Tuesday. As of right now the main threat consists of damaging winds/wind gusts and large hail possible. The threat for a tornado or two is very minimal at this time. Severe chances will increase, becoming more likely through the late afternoon hours and into the evening hours. This will pose a risk for those wanting to partake in any festivities Tuesday night such as firework shows. It is important to keep up with the changing weather conditions throughout Tuesday to remain safe as storms move through the area.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday morning before clearing out through the late morning and afternoon hours. As showers and storms clear out of the area, skies will gradually become partly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-70s.

The rest of the week will remain on the quiet side with sunshine and pleasant temperatures hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s ahead of another possible cold front; which, is projected to move through this coming weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms will return throughout Saturday with some lingering throughout Sunday. This will keep temperatures more seasonal in the upper-70s and low-80s as we make our way into the start of next week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.