Highway 99/169 intersection at St. Peter to close for J-Turn construction; moves to Stage 2 of project

According to the MnDOT, construction to improve intersections on Hwy 169 at Hwy 22 and 99, at the south end of St. Peter have moved on to the next stage.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 99/169 intersection at St. Peter will close, as a construction project gears up for Phase 2 in July .

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), construction to improve intersections on Hwy 169 at Hwy 22 and 99, at the south end of St. Peter have moved on to the next stage.

Beginning on Friday, July 7, Hwy 99 just west of St. Peter will be closed as crews continue to construct a J-Turn at the intersection with Hwy 169.

Hwy 99 traffic will be detoured to Nicollet County Roads 40, 5, and Broadway Ave., until the completion of the J-turn construction in mid-September.

Hwy 169 traffic at the south end of St. Peter will also be reduced to two-way traffic in the northbound lanes.

Drivers should allow for extra travel time and expect lane restrictions, detours, and traffic delays during construction.

This summer’s intersection improvement projects in St. Peter includes adding a second left turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual turn lane.  A J-Turn will also be constructed at the intersection with Highway 99.

Weather permitting, construction is expected to be complete in October.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

