Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant Society set for ‘Heart of the Prairie’ performance

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

De Smet, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beginning July 7 at 8 p.m. and continuing two more weekends into the month, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant Society is presenting “Heart of the Prairie.”

It is a long-standing tradition that began in the ‘70s and even had some origins before that from the local high school.

Visitors will have access to wagon rides and the historical items littered throughout town.

Board member Ann Lesch laid out the details of this month’s event and what you can expect when you come by.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

Work will begin Wednesday, on a construction project that will close a portion of Highway 13...
Construction closing part of Hwy 13 near Montgomery
As people celebrated the Fourth of July with barbeques and fireworks shows, it was also a day...
Eastern Iowa Quilts of Valor groups teaches next generation to make quilts for veterans
Following a 4th of July cold front, pleasant temperatures, conditions return ahead of isolated...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-5-2023
Construction closing part of Hwy 13 near Montgomery
Twins players speak on what has led to recent success