Luverne honoring veterans with banners on Main Street

LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Luverne recently took down banners of their high school graduates on Main Street that have been up since April. The question became, what should replace them? They ultimately decided to honor veterans in the region.

We might never be able to fully show our gratitude to those who have served our country in the armed forces, but Luverne is doing what it can. The city is honoring 82 veterans and a long legacy of those who have served from Rock County.

Serving in the military is a road few people take. According to the Soldier’s Project, less than one percent of the total U.S. population currently serves in the armed forces — 0.727% to be exact.

Luverne is different, though.

“This community has a long, deep history of military service, and that’s one of the things that I really love about Luverne and Rock County is the service-mindedness of this community,” explained a resident of Luverne and a veteran of the Vietnam War, Terrie Gulden. “We have a history that goes back to the Civil War here in Rock County up through our current conflicts.”

Patriotism runs deep in Luverne and in the rest of Rock County. In fact, the award-winning filmmaker, Ken Burns, decided to specifically highlight Luverne in his seven-part documentary series, ”The War.” The Herried Military Museum is a popular location in the city that was also created by the community to continue to tell the stories of military service in the region. A new Minnesota National Guard Armory was even built in Luverne.

Gulden knew he was going to serve in the military as a young boy. Like many in Rock County, he came from a family with many who were involved in the military. His grandfather served in World War I, his father served in World War II, and many uncles and cousins served. Gulden served in the Marine Corps from 1966 to 1968 where he was discharged as a corporal. Gulden is the former commander of the Rock County VFW and the current curator of the Herreid Military Museum. He had many reasons why he wanted to serve.

”I think that’s what America is all about: it’s something bigger than me, not about me,” said Gulden. “It’s about serving others and serving the broader community that we have here, and obviously, if you’re serving in the military, you’re serving the nation — you’re not just serving yourself. It is important to me. It always will be. It’s important to serve something bigger than yourself.”

The idea to use the banners to honor veterans came from Luverne Area Chamber director, Jane Lanphere, and the Luverne Initiatives For Tomorrow (LIFT) took it and ran with it. Luverne residents Mark and Annie Opitz are both involved with LIFT. Mark is a member of the LIFT executive board and Annie is a member of the LIFT design committee. Both of them said that the support for the project was unanimous. They also were able to help with the making of the banners with the production company that they own and operate, Quality Printing.

“We were really honored when we were asked to be a part of it,” said Annie. “We print all the banners. Jane took care of having people fill out the applications and getting all their information and their photos, and then they would bring them to us. It was so much fun watching them come out of the printer and seeing all the pictures, seeing the names of everybody, and seeing all who are veterans — some of them we weren’t even aware of.”

Annie also noted that some of the pictures were difficult for their team to blow up to a larger size due to the age and quality of the photographs. It’s not something they haven’t done before, however. Quality Printing has done a number of projects with the museums in Luverne, including the Herried Military Museum. Her husband, Mark, explained how special working on those projects is.

“Seeing that history and watching that come to life — it’s hard to put into words what that means,” Mark said. “I know living our dream as a business owner, we know that it is because of their efforts that it’s even possible that we get to do that.”

In a town filled with military roots, it makes sense that the mayor also spent his career in the military. Pat Baustian joined the Air Force out of high school and served on active duty until 1987. He then joined the South Dakota Air National Guard, where he stayed until his retirement in 2020. He knew he wanted to serve from a young age. His grandpa and his dad both served in the military as well as many uncles on both sides of his family. His wife also has many family members who have served in the military, and all four of their children decided to join the military (one of his sons, Jack Baustian, was also honored with a banner on Main Street). Coming from a long line of family who served, Pat Baustian is proud to be a part of this project.

“Our community has historically had a really strong presence of serving our country, and that doesn’t come easy,” Baustian remarked. “To raise your right hand and say that you’re going to support the constitution of the United States, that’s a big oath. I think that patriotism runs more in farming communities because of the strong work ethic we lead with. It’s a part of the fabric of this community. It’s just the dirt that we’re made of.”

Everywhere you look, you’ll see a community proud of their history of service. These banners are just another way to show that pride and to honor their legacy, honoring those who took the road less traveled on the road people travel on the most.

“Preserving those stories, and this is just one way to do that is to honor,” described Gulden. “Not that we’re trying to make anyone a hero because these guys never saw themselves as heroes. They were called to serve, and that’s what we’re trying to continue to do putting these banners up.”

The banners will stay up through this fall, and the city currently has a waiting list for those who want their family members to be honored in next year’s banners. The city plans on putting up banners of veterans for years to come.

If you would like to apply to be added to the waiting list, contact the Luverne Area Chamber at luvernchamber@co.rock.mn.us.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.