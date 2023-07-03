Your Photos
North Mankato residents beat the heat during the holiday

These hot summer days have people looking to hit the water to try and beat the heat.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - These hot summer days have people looking to hit the water to try and beat the heat.

Yet for North Mankato Residents this intense heat won’t stop them from celebrating their holiday weekend.

”We just came out. It’s pretty hot here, hotter than we thought. So, yeah, we’re just enjoying it,” said Milbrandt.

The Milbrandt family visited the North Mankato Splash pad for the first time on Monday.

“Fish.”

“Yeah fish. She’s a little fish. So yeah, she loves the water and it looks like she’s antsy to go back to it, right?” said Milbrandt.

With highs over 90s, many families took the opportunity to make the best of the heat.

“I’m a fan of the heat when I have water around. So this is perfect for our family. We saw it online yesterday first,” said Milbrandt.

This year’s holiday weekend is one for the books. With high temperatures, many people took to the waters to find the best way to stay cool and not stay inside.

“We’re just trying to beat the heat by getting them a little wet and eating some fresh Pizza. other than that It’s having a great time with kids,” said Miguel Ariano.

Even though Minnesota is known for its cold winter, many would rather see these hot temperatures.

“Better than the cold.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

