Pleasant Grove Pizza Barn celebrates Independence Day

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Just a few days before the 4th of July, the Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm near Waseca welcomed visitors all weekend to celebrate Independence Day.

The farm is usually closed for holiday weekends, but this year the farm decided to celebrate the occasion with food deals and live music.

Organizers say that the weekend provided a unique opportunity to invite new people onto the property and be a part of their holiday weekend.

“It’s cool that we get to be part of their stop,” said Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm owner Bill Bartz.

Co-owner Emily Knudsen expressed her own enthusiasm about the celebration.

“Yeah, it is it’s cool that we get to be a part of their 4th of July and again,” said Knudsen. “[To] hear about the other exciting things that they’re going to go do.”

Visitors were welcome to enjoy the music, play summer yard games, visit the farm’s goats and of course get some pizza.

The weekend was attended by visitors from all over, including county officials who say that the farm acts as a showcase of what Waseca County has to offer in terms of creative business and beautiful scenery.

“What they have going here is a great example of agri-tourism that we like to tout here in Waseca County,” said Waseca County Commissioner Deanne Malterer. “We are an agricultural county and this is one way that it gets played out and that people who don’t have a direct connection to production agriculture get to connect with where their food comes from, how it gets made and the natural beauty of the place that we live.”

