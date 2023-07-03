Your Photos
Red Hot Boom returns to the Vetterstone Amphitheater

By Nick Beck
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fireworks will be shot off from the Wastewater Treatment Plant, north of Vetterstone around 10pm tomorrow evening; allowing for optimal viewing from both sides of the Minnesota River.

This year, the fireworks cost twenty thousand dollars and lasts twenty minutes; Radio Mankato created a playlist to listen to while they go off.

Still, with the chance of severe weather, fireworks may be pushed earlier or later.

“Once the fireworks are set and in place, we have to shoot them off. We can’t just pack them back up and and do it some other time. We have to set them off,” said Co-Director Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Eric Jones.

If you’re looking to attend tomorrow evening, keep an eye on the social media pages of Vetterstone, the City of Mankato, and KEYC News Now for the latest firework information.

