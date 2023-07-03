Your Photos
Thunderstorms and rain for July Fourth

KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Scattered thunderstorms persist through this evening, stronger storms expected tomorrow.

Another hot day today, with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s for most of our area this afternoon. Cooler temperatures are on the way with an oncoming cold front, but we are also watching increasing rain and thunderstorm chances that may impact July Fourth celebrations.

If you have outdoor plans tomorrow, you will want to keep a close eye on the weather. Starting tomorrow morning, we may see some scattered thunderstorms around the area. While we will be clearing out slightly during the day, don’t let this fool you. The main line of storms is expected tomorrow afternoon, bringing strong or severe thunderstorms with it. We are currently in a Slight or 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather tomorrow, with main threats being hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is minimal, but not zero. With the holiday tomorrow, it is extremely important to stay weather aware, as you will not want to be caught outdoors during any thunderstorms, and especially the strong or severe ones. Keep in mind that lightning and strong wind gusts are still extremely dangerous in thunderstorms even if the storm is not “strong” or “severe.”

The severe threat continues through tomorrow evening and into the overnight as well, which is another reason to make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts. The KEYC First Alert Weather app is a great option to stay informed.

Some showers are also possible Wednesday morning, but most of us can expect dry conditions once again by Wednesday afternoon.

Later this week, we can look forward to much cooler temperatures in the 70s and 80s along with dry conditions. Our next rain chance may be next weekend.

