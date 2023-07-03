Tips from the Tee Box: MSU’s top golfer Anna Cihak shows how to fix your golf slice

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a busy time of year for golfers of all kinds in Minnesota.

Mary Rominger brings you to a local course to find an expert to help you improve your game in KEYC News Now’s first edition of Tips from the Tee Box of the summer.

This week, MSU’s top golfer Anna Cihak provides advice on how to stop slicing the golf ball.

