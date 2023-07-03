Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Two dead after Floyd County crash

Two dead after Floyd County crash
Two dead after Floyd County crash(Arizona's Family)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 4 p.m. on July 2nd a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 37-year-old Jenna Stangland from Minneapolis, Minnesota was traveling east on Highway 18 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and then took action to move back into the correct lane. A 2017 Toyota Prius, driven by 74-year-old Steven York from Waconia, Minnesota, was traveling west on Highway 18 and tried to avoid the Jeep and instead the two cars collided.

Both Steven York and 16-year-old Keira Duffy from Golden Valley, Minnesota were pronounced dead at the scene. Stangland and 74-year-old Mary York were taken to Mercy One North Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

FILE - Due to the 4th of July holiday on Tuesday, and low staff levels, those who have yet to...
City of Springfield: PUC bill due date extended to July 11
Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says driver Morgan Marie English of Welcome was found...
Woman dies after one-vehicle rollover in Faribault County
According to the MnDOT, construction to improve intersections on Hwy 169 at Hwy 22 and 99, at...
Hwy 99 to close as MnDOT shifts to phase 2 of summer construction project
Just a few days before the 4th of July, the Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm near Waseca welcomed...
Pleasant Grove Pizza Barn celebrates Independence Day
The Arts Center of Saint Peter will be showcasing their member exhibition this week which...
Arts Center of Saint Peter member exhibition opens the canvas wider, to all walks of life