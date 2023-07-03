Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Woman dies after one-vehicle rollover in Faribault County

Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says driver Morgan Marie English of Welcome was found...
Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says driver Morgan Marie English of Welcome was found deceased by first responders just before 5 a.m., on Sunday.(MGN)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A 28-year-old woman has died following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Faribault County early Sunday morning.

Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says driver Morgan Marie English of Welcome was found deceased by first responders just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

The passenger, Christian Alfredo Arivzu, 25, of Fairmont, was seriously injured.

Investigators believe English’s vehicle was eastbound on Cty. Rd. 16 when it went into a ditch, striking a culvert on 345th avenue in rural Blue Earth.

According to the sheriff’s office, alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

FILE - Due to the 4th of July holiday on Tuesday, and low staff levels, those who have yet to...
City of Springfield: PUC bill due date extended to July 11
According to the MnDOT, construction to improve intersections on Hwy 169 at Hwy 22 and 99, at...
Hwy 99 to close as MnDOT shifts to phase 2 of summer construction project
Just a few days before the 4th of July, the Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm near Waseca welcomed...
Pleasant Grove Pizza Barn celebrates Independence Day
The Arts Center of Saint Peter will be showcasing their member exhibition this week which...
Arts Center of Saint Peter member exhibition opens the canvas wider, to all walks of life