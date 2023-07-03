Woman dies after one-vehicle rollover in Faribault County

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A 28-year-old woman has died following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Faribault County early Sunday morning.

Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says driver Morgan Marie English of Welcome was found deceased by first responders just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

The passenger, Christian Alfredo Arivzu, 25, of Fairmont, was seriously injured.

Investigators believe English’s vehicle was eastbound on Cty. Rd. 16 when it went into a ditch, striking a culvert on 345th avenue in rural Blue Earth.

According to the sheriff’s office, alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but an investigation is underway.

