Cold front to bring strong, severe storms ahead of pleasant cooldown

A strong cold front moving through the area today, the 4th of July, will likely bring strong and/or severe storms to the area this afternoon and tonight ahead of a pleasant cooldown for the upcoming weekend and next week.

Due to the heat and humidity mixed with the changing weather pattern above our heads in the upper atmosphere, a cold front is projected to move through the area starting this afternoon. The cold front is going to be a stronger cold front which is likely to lead to strong and or severe storms through this afternoon, evening and tonight before showers and thunderstorms fizzle out after midnight. Temperatures and conditions will start off warm and humid through the morning hours before rising into the upper-80s and low-90s with a good amount of humidity mixed in. We may see a few stray sprinkles to very light showers through the early afternoon hours ahead of the cold front moving through, which is projected to start firing storms up between 4 and 5 pm in southern Minnesota. Severe threats for today include damaging winds/wind gusts and large hail likely with a very, very low tornado threat. The severe threat will continue through the early night hours before fizzling out despite showers and thunderstorms continuing after midnight.

Thankfully, the cold front will help take away both the heat and humidity leading to a more pleasant end of the week, upcoming weekend, and continuing those conditions through next week.

Sunshine will gradually return to the area throughout Wednesday with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-70s and a light breeze up to 15 mph mixed in. Clear skies and sunshine will continue through Friday before partly cloudy skies move in. Temperatures will remain pleasant in the 70s across the area with winds up to 15 mph mixed in. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few thunderstorms possible overnight.

This coming weekend will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as temperatures rise into the upper-700s and low-80s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures on Sunday will remain in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area.

Next week will be mostly sunny Monday through Thursday with temperatures continuing to hover in the upper-70s and low-80s with a breeze ranging between 10 and 20 mph.

