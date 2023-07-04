Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects

TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured four people and is asking for the public’s help in identifying any suspects.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, they were called to the report of shots fired in rural Truman just after 11:40 Monday night.

Multiple agencies from the area responded to the scene where four people were injured. There is no word on their condition.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Investigator Cole at 507-238-4481.

