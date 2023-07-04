Your Photos
Minnesota authorities search for three missing men swimming the Vermillion River

Three men missing along the Mississippi
Three men missing along the Mississippi(MGN)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday night, around 7:30 p.m., The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call near the town of Red Wing.

Officers learned that two men had been swimming in Vermillion River near the merge with the Mississippi River.

Authorities say two men began to struggle, a third man went into the water to try and help them.

All three men disappeared and are still missing.

Tuesday, dive crews searched the Vermillion river while sonar operations were along the Mississippi river.

Police ask boaters to be aware of the ongoing search operation on the Vermillion and Mississippi Rivers.

They say to slow speeds around emergency and search vessels- and stay clear, if possible, on this busy 4th of July.

