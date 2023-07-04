Second annual Clean ‘n Sober biker rally
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sturgis isn’t the only motorcycle rally in the Midwest. In Southern Minnesota, a community of bikers will celebrate their motorcycles and sobriety.
Comfrey will host the second annual Clean ‘n Sober Rally July 13 to July 16.
The four-day event promotes zero tolerance for drugs and alcohol- so, all ages are welcome to attend.
The event features live music, vendors for leather, embroidery, and tattoos- as well as motorcycle games- and more.
Day passes are $20 and weekend passes are $50.
The location is 15237 County Road 8 in Comfrey.
