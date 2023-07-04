Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Shooting near Truman leaves four injured

Shooting near Truman leaves four injured
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night, a shooting happened just outside of Truman leaving four people injured.

According to a release from the Martin county sheriff’s department, Multiple agencies responded to the scene just after 11:40 pm.

Police found four people injured.

Reports from KSTP shows that police said that the injured four were taken to a hospital, and some have serious injuries.

When KEYC asked the Martin County Sheriff’s Offices for a comment, police had no information at the time about the conditions, gender, or ages of the victims.

But, authorities are still investigating the shooting.

And they’re asking the public for help.

Anyone with information about the shooting to contact Investigator Cole at 507-238-4481.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident

Latest News

For the 52nd year the city of St. Peter celebrated Independence Day with a town-wide...
St. Peter’s 52nd Independence Day celebration
Comfrey will host the second annual Clean ‘n Sober Rally July 13 to July 16.
Second annual Clean ‘n Sober biker rally
Three men missing along the Mississippi
Minnesota authorities search for three missing people swimming the Vermillion River
For the 52nd year the city of St. Peter celebrated Independence Day with a town-wide...
St. Peter’s 52nd Independence Day celebration