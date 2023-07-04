Shooting near Truman leaves four injured

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night, a shooting happened just outside of Truman leaving four people injured.

According to a release from the Martin county sheriff’s department, Multiple agencies responded to the scene just after 11:40 pm.

Police found four people injured.

Reports from KSTP shows that police said that the injured four were taken to a hospital, and some have serious injuries.

When KEYC asked the Martin County Sheriff’s Offices for a comment, police had no information at the time about the conditions, gender, or ages of the victims.

But, authorities are still investigating the shooting.

And they’re asking the public for help.

Anyone with information about the shooting to contact Investigator Cole at 507-238-4481.

