St. Peter’s 52nd Independence Day celebration

For the 52nd year the city of St. Peter celebrated Independence Day with a town-wide celebration Tuesday.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the 52nd year the city of St. Peter celebrated Independence Day with a town-wide celebration Tuesday.

The day kicked off with the yearly parade in the morning, where not just St. Peter but the entire surrounding area was represented to a crowd that the chamber of commerce says only grows larger and larger, gathering thousands of attendees each year.

“Eat downtown, eat in the park, stimulate the economy and just treat yourself on the 4th of July. So that’s what people are doing. We feel like numbers are way up this year. We feel like 2020 is a distant memory,” said Ed Lee.

After the parade, people were invited to gather in Minnesota Square Park for a picnic and featival including food and live music.

The Chamber of Commerce calls it an “Old-Fashioned” 4th of July, as the day’s festivities have been consistent since the event’s inception since the 1970s.

Speaking of tradition, the St. Peter Ambassadors have been responsible for cooking the festival’s chicken since the beginning.

In the morning, the group lights up the same fleet of oversized grills that have been used since the beginning, and provides several of the festival’s food vendors with chicken.

The group is responsible for advocating for St. Peter’s tourism and is behind several events each year such as the summer blues festival and Oktoberfest, and says that the growth of the town’s annual 4th of July celebration shows the strength of the town’s growing community.

“The St. Peter Ambassadors are all about promoting St. Peter and making St. Peter, showing the world what St. Peter has to offer it’s a good place live, work, play and have a good time, and we want people to bring people from all over the state, let alone the country to come and enjoy St. Peter,” said Mike Bresnahan.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

