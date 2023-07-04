Thunderstorms likely this evening

The severe threat we have been tracking has been reduced since the last few forecasts, this is good news!

The bad news is, however, that we are not in the clear from active weather. Rain and thunderstorms are still expected in the next several hours, lasting through the evening and overnight hours. We may still see some strong or severe storms, just not as widespread as what we were originally anticipating.

The reason for the change is that when a line of showers moved through early this morning, they essentially ate most of the energy needed to produce severe storms this evening. Another factor is that we had much thicker cloud coverage today than what was anticipated, meaning the surface did not receive as much sunlight. This led to cooler temperatures. We were expecting temperatures in the 90s, and we barely warmed up past 80. All of this together means the air does not have the ingredients for widespread severe storms this evening.

Like I mentioned though, we are not in the clear quite yet. Strong storms are still possible, and a few severe storms could happen as well. But, even if the storms are not “severe,” intense lightning and heavy rainfall, along with the possibility of strong wind gusts and hail are still there. You will not want to be outdoors during these storms, so be sure to continue to closely monitor the weather throughout the evening.

Tomorrow morning we may see some showers, but then we can enjoy clear and cooler conditions later in the day. These conditions will last for the next several days, with our next possible rain and thunderstorm chance being next weekend and early next week.

