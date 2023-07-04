Your Photos
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing

Search and recovery boat
Search and recovery boat(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEAR RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – Two adult males and a 17-year-old female are missing after going underwater in the Vermillion River near the mouth where the river flows into the Mississippi.

Maj. Mike Johnson with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says there was a family gathering on Diamond Island Monday evening when an adult male, an adult female and a 17-year-old female were swimming in the river. Another adult male was fishing along the coastline around 7:35 p.m.

The three swimmers were inexperienced and swimming without life vests at the time, according to Maj. Johnson and swimming in an area that is three feet deep but with a “sharp drop-off to eight or nine feet” of depth.

When the three swimmers started struggling, the adult male who was fishing jumped in to help. He was able to help save the adult female, who was his daughter but was pulled under the water himself after re-entering the water to help the other two.

Authorities say the island is only accessible by boat but could not say if there was a boat nearby or if one of the families owned a boat.

Maj. Johnson said everyone involved live in the same house in Oakdale but there are multiple families that live at the house.

Others in the group waited about 10-15 minutes before calling police, according to Johnson.

Authorities searched for three hours Monday night before inclement weather and darkness hit. Searches started back up Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and are continuing until nightfall. Efforts will continue into Wednesday if nothing is discovered Tuesday.

Police are considering this a “search and recovery” effort and say crews have to be careful around the island of where they’ve searched.

Authorities are using dive operations, sonar and K9s on both the Vermillion and Mississippi Rivers.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Wildlife Fish and Game, MN DNR, Northstar Search and Rescue, and Red Wing Fire Department are assisting the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office in the search.

The full press conference is below.

