Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea

3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea
3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Three tubers were injured Tuesday night after a boating accident on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea.

According to Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, the three tubers, a 5-year-old girl, a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were floating in Fountain Lake when the boat pulling them got too close to shore and the tubes hit a boat lift with a pontoon on it.

The 21-year-old woman suffered head and leg injuries and was airlifted by Mayo One. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The 5-year-old girl and 23-year-old man were both taken by Mayo Ambulance for further care.

The driver of the boat, a 68-year-old man, was cited for operating a watercraft in a reckless manor.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

Two men from Sioux Falls were pulled from the water on the Iowa Great Lakes on the 4th of July...
Two people nearly drown on July 4th at the Iowa Great Lakes
Following a 4th of July cold front, pleasant temperatures, conditions return ahead of isolated...
KEYC News Now Forecast Update 7-5-2023
FILE — A Blue Earth County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated file photo.
‘Border-to-Border’ speeding enforcement to begin Friday
Goodhue county sheriff’s officials say all of the bodies were recovered around 7 a.m. in the...
Bodies of missing swimmers found
Police are investigating an incident at an annual fireworks show in Chicago.
18-year-old treated in Austin after firework goes off in hand