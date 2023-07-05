Bodies of missing swimmers found

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities recovered the bodies of three people who disappeared in a river just outside of Minneapolis on Monday.

Goodhue county sheriff’s officials say all of the bodies were recovered around 7 a.m. in the original search area.

Two men and a teenage girl from Oakdale were lost in the Mississippi river Monday.

Three people started struggling in the water and a man on shore jumped in and rescued his daughter.

When he went back for the other man and a teenage girl, also both relatives of his, they all went under.

Officials say family members have been notified and the southern Minnesota regional medical examiner’s office will be releasing the names of those involved.

