‘Border-to-Border’ speeding enforcement to begin Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is joining other local agencies in extra speeding enforcement beginning Friday.

The increased patrols are a part of an initiative called “Border-to-Border” (B2B).

As part of the campaign, law enforcement plans to increase the amount of patrol vehicles on Highways 14, 19 and 60 this Friday.

According to law enforcement data, between 2018 and 2022, speed has contributed to an average of 122 deaths per year.

The speeding enforcement and awareness campaign runs through the end of July and is coordinated with the state Department of Public Safety.

