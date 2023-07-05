Construction closing part of Hwy 13 near Montgomery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Work will begin Wednesday, on a construction project that will close a portion of Highway 13 near Montgomery.

The closure will stretch from Le Sueur County Road 29, just south of New Prague to the north end of Montgomery.

The project includes replacing pavement and the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 13 and Le Sueur County Road 28.

Additional work will also help update sidewalks, modify access and install snow fences.

Motorists will detour to Highway 21 and Le Sueur County Roads 3 and 29.

The project is expected to be complete in late October, but the roundabout is slated to be complete in early September.

